Trump again urges GOP to end filibuster as shutdown enters critical week

Published by Israel Duro 3 de noviembre, 2025

With the government shutdown entering a critical week and on the verge of breaking the record for the longest shutdown (going on day 33 versus 35 for the longest mark to date), Donald Trump again urged Republican Party senators to end the filibuster to move forward with a continuing resolution to fund the federal government again.

The president assured that this is something absolutely necessary, since Democrats will not allow the government to reopen "no matter how many people are irreparably harmed" as a result of a shutdown lasting more than a month.

"Republicans, be tough and smart! The Dems are crazed lunatics, they will not open up our country no matter how many people are irreparably harmed!"

"We will get all of our common sense policies passed!"

This would also be a measure that the president considers essential to move forward his administration's reforms and measures that are often rejected or delayed by the upper house. "Terminate the filibuster, not just for the shutdown, but for everything else. We will get all of our common sense policies passed (voter ID, anyone?) and Make America Great Again!"

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump also warned that, if conservatives don't do it now to take advantage of their Senate advantage, it will be the Democrats who will carry it out "as soon as they get a chance."