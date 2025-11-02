Transportation secretary warns of more air delays and cancellations if federal shutdown does not end

Published by Sabrina Martin 2 de noviembre, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Sunday that flight delays and cancellations will continue, and could even worsen, as long as the government shutdown continues. The official noted that staffing shortages at airports are forcing reduced operations to prioritize passenger safety.

Duffy explained that when air traffic controllers must perform additional duties due to staffing shortages, operational risk increases, so the government is choosing to slow or suspend flights when necessary. "We will delay, we will cancel, any kind of flight across the national airspace to make sure people are safe," he continued in an interview. He also anticipated that, if the shutdown does not end soon, current conditions could worsen.

Immediate impact on airports

On Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration(FAA) ordered a temporary suspension of takeoffs at Newark Liberty International Airport due to a shortage of air traffic controllers, a direct reflection of the impact of the federal shutdown.

According to FlightAware data, on Sunday alone, nearly 3,300 flights within, to or from the U.S. had already recorded delays, and about 530 were canceled.

Controllers working without pay and overworked The situation has generated tension among air traffic controllers, who have been working without pay for weeks. In a recent statement, the FAA said that pressure and fatigue have increased after more than a month without pay, and noted that half of the country's major facilities are understaffed. In the New York area, the agency reported that nearly 80% of controllers are absent.

Warning to Congress and call to resolve the shutdown

The Transportation secretary stressed that the disruptions in air travel are not an operational failure but a direct consequence of the lockdown in Washington. He reiterated that safety will not be compromised and that any operations will be adjusted to actual capabilities until the government is back to full operation.