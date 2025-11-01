Trump grants '60 Minutes' interview following million-dollar Paramount deal

Published by Sabrina Martin 31 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump will return to the CBS screen this Sunday in an interview with "60 Minutes." This is his first appearance on the network since the legal dispute that concluded with a $16 million settlement by Paramount Global. The interview, taped at Mar-a-Lago with host Norah O'Donnell, will air at 7:30 p.m. ET and represents a new chapter in the relationship between Trump and CBS.

The interview comes after Trump sued the network over the treatment "60 Minutes" gave to Kamala Harris during the election campaign. Trump accused CBS of editing that interview to favor the then-Democratic candidate. Although the company rejected those allegations in court documents, Paramount opted for a financial settlement aimed at Trump's future presidential library, with no public apology or acknowledgment of responsibility.

Previous rejection during the 2024 campaign

A month before the 2024 election, the then-president's campaign declined an invitation from "60 Minutes," citing that it would not accept interruptions for live interviews. In that election cycle, Kamala Harris did participate in the program, an episode that later led to the lawsuit filed by Trump and resulted in the settlement reached with Paramount.

Semafor was the first media outlet to report the booking of the new interview between Trump and CBS.