Trump grants '60 Minutes' interview following million-dollar Paramount deal

The interview, taped at Mar-a-Lago with host Norah O'Donnell, will air at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Donald Trump
Jim Watson / AFP

Sabrina Martin

President Donald Trump will return to the CBS screen this Sunday in an interview with "60 Minutes." This is his first appearance on the network since the legal dispute that concluded with a $16 million settlement by Paramount Global. The interview, taped at Mar-a-Lago with host Norah O'Donnell, will air at 7:30 p.m. ET and represents a new chapter in the relationship between Trump and CBS.

The interview comes after Trump sued the network over the treatment "60 Minutes" gave to Kamala Harris during the election campaign. Trump accused CBS of editing that interview to favor the then-Democratic candidate. Although the company rejected those allegations in court documents, Paramount opted for a financial settlement aimed at Trump's future presidential library, with no public apology or acknowledgment of responsibility.

Previous rejection during the 2024 campaign

A month before the 2024 election, the then-president's campaign declined an invitation from "60 Minutes," citing that it would not accept interruptions for live interviews. In that election cycle, Kamala Harris did participate in the program, an episode that later led to the lawsuit filed by Trump and resulted in the settlement reached with Paramount.

Semafor was the first media outlet to report the booking of the new interview between Trump and CBS.

New stage in CBS after corporate changes

This interview also coincides with a series of changes within the company. Paramount was recently acquired by Skydance Media, led by David Ellison, and the network appointed Bari Weiss as head of CBS News. The move has generated attention for the company's possible editorial turnaround.
Trump has expressed support for the new management and the Ellisons, signaling his expectation that CBS will regain its prestige and revitalize its media presence.

