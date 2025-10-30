Mamdani launches Spanish-language ad calling for Hispanic support with socialist, populist promises

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 29 de octubre, 2025

The Democratic candidate for mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, launched a campaign ad in Spanish on Wednesday aimed at the city's Hispanic population, in which he said his main goal as mayor would be to make the Big Apple a cheaper place for its residents. To achieve this, the socialist politician promised a series of measures that would not only be difficult to materialize but also form part of the populist handbook of the left. These include nothing less than freezing rent and even "ensuring that buses are fast and free."

In his video—which featured a merengue song in the background, played in a manner as obvious as his attempt to wink at the city's Dominican population - Mamdani added that, if elected, his administration will fight both the government of President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). On these points, however, he never explained at any point what concrete steps he would take to materialize those promises.

Mamdani is wrong on Hispanics

Although Mamdani's extremist message has not managed to impede his positioning himself as the favorite to win the election, the truth is that on this point, he falls into the unfortunate mistake that Democrats have been making in recent years: considering Hispanics as a homogeneous mass that embraces left-wing populist policies.

Far from being the case, the truth is that Hispanics in the United States have been characterized by diverse communities with different visions and ways of life. However, almost all of them are united by a set of values that not only revolve around the importance of the family or a fervent Catholicism, but also an aversion to state intervention in the economy. The growing rejection of left-wing economic policies, in which interventionism is part of the action and demonization of those who have prospered economically is part of the narrative, is notorious. As has been done on numerous occasions by Nicolás Maduro, the Venezuelan dictator, about whom Mamdani made no secret of his sympathy at one time.

Such a fact represented a real reality check for the Democrats in the last presidential elections, with an ever-increasing number of Hispanics supporting Trump, given the weariness they felt not only with the policies proposed by the Democratic Party but also with the way in which the Democrats shamelessly instrumentalized the party's policies. They shamelessly instrumentalized the Hispanic figure for their intersectional narratives, making this part of the U.S. population look like a historically weak and invalid collective, for which standards must be lowered if they are to prosper. All this without counting the way in which they have even tried to degrade the identity of Hispanics in the country to mold it to their own woke worldview through the use of the term "latinx", which ended up being discarded due to the enormous unpopularity it had within that community because of its uselessness and stupidity.

There are more than a few people in New York City who seem willing to jump into the far-left void due to misinformation and the radicalism of their own ideas. However, for Mamdani to think that the entire Hispanic community in the Big Apple wants "free stuff" and to maintain illegal immigration while taking a stand against the Trump Administration is no longer just a miscalculation but also a pathetic stigmatization.