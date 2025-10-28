Major unions revolt against Democrats: AFGE demands passage of continuing resolution ‘today’

Published by Santiago Ospital 28 de octubre, 2025

The government shutdown entered its fifth week, with major unions and associations calling for action. While some federal employees are already feeling the effects in their wallets, others are watching the approaching deadline for a potential default.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest federal workers’ union, on Monday called for an end to the “avoidable crisis” by passing a Republican resolution approved by the House with support from just one Democrat, but rejected 12 times in the Senate.

"It’s time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today," union President Everett Kelley argued in a statement. "Put every single federal worker back on the job with full back pay — today."

"Unfortunately, shutdowns have become a recurring tactic in Washington. But there is no “winning” a government shutdown," he assured. "They cost taxpayers billions, hurt small businesses, and erode confidence in government itself."

"It’s time for our leaders to start focusing on how to solve problems for the American people, rather than on who is going to get the blame for a shutdown that Americans dislike," he added, calling the fact that employees are not receiving “the wages they earned” a “national disgrace.”

Democrats and Republicans react to AFGE's request

High-ranking Democratic lawmakers recognized the importance of AFGE's call. Senator Dick Durbin, the Senate’s No. 2 Democrat, said it had made “a lot of impact.” “They’re our friends. We take them seriously,” he added. However, he did not signal any immediate change in his stance on the continuing resolution.

"I work very closely with them. That matters to me," said Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. In remarks picked up by CNN, he showed no sign of softening his stance. His party colleague John Hickenlooper also remained firm, describing Democrats as backed into a corner: “You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t. I can’t remember a situation where the choices felt less palatable.”

Similarly, Republicans echoed the statement. "The government shutdown you caused is so unjustifiable that it has cost you the support of the AFGE, the largest federal workers’ union in the U.S.," Texan Rep. Keith Self wrote. "Stop holding government funding hostage. Pass the clean CR. Reopen the government."

"The largest federal employee union is calling on Democrats to stop the political games and pass the clean CR," House Majority Whip Tom Emmer posted on X. "Yet, Tim Kaine has voted AGAINST the clean CR twelve times now. That’s twelve votes against the nearly 200,000 federal workers in his home state of Virginia."

Airline companies and employees demand government reopen

The Airlines for America (A4A) association, which represents airlines such as Delta, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, also showed support for the Republican plan.

"We urge elected leaders to act with an appropriate sense of urgency to solve this problem and immediately reopen the federal government," it demanded in a statement. "The quickest and simplest way to ensure those critical employees are paid is by passing a clean CR."

"Aviation remains the safest mode of transportation in the world – but to maintain that record a system under stress must slow down, reducing efficiency and causing delays for travelers and shippers," it added.

On the employee side, the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) "strongly" urged "Congress to pass a clean Continuing Resolution to fund the government."

"SWAPA calls on Congress to act now: pass a clean Continuing Resolution, return to Washington, and work in a bipartisan manner to address the challenges each side is so passionate about. Our National Airspace System, the workers that support it, and the traveling public depend on it," it added.

Capt. Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association, the largest pilots’ union, has been calling for a solution for days. “Our union colleagues working for the government continue to feel the brunt of Washington’s gridlock,” he said this week.

"As I commute during this shutdown, I’m impressed with the professionalism and dedication that all the federal employees exhibit as they are forced to work without a paycheck. They are keeping our system moving, and they are keeping us and our passengers, cargo, and colleagues safe and secure despite the challenge," he said, noting that the union has delivered hundreds of food packages to air traffic controllers.

The government highlighted the airline industry's request in a statement. "It’s hard to overstate the disastrous effects the Democrat Shutdown is having on the aviation industry," it asserted, describing:

"Every week the shutdown drags on, $1 billion in travel-related spending is lost, while the nation’s 13,000 air traffic controllers are preparing to miss their first full paycheck — and Democrats want to use the crisis as 'leverage' in their sick political games."

Mike Johnson: "Democrats are holding air traffic controllers hostage"





"As the Democratic shutdown enters its fifth week, disruptions are spreading throughout the U.S. aviation system. Flights are delayed and tens of thousands of federal employees are working without pay," said House Speaker Mike Johnson.

"More than a month ago, House Republicans passed a clean and responsible resolution to keep the government open and pay our air traffic controllers. But Democrats continue to choose to keep it closed, hurting workers and families," he added.

"Democrats knew the risks, the warnings and the consequences of shutting it down, yet they still went through with it. They shut down the government," he said. "They left travelers stranded. And now they're holding air traffic controllers hostage, demanding $1.5 trillion in new spending, taxpayer-funded health care for illegal immigrants and hundreds of millions for the left-wing media."

"Republicans are ready to reopen the government and end the disruption today. Democrats just have to say yes."