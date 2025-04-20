Trump's Oval Office: family photos, lots of gold and other personal touches

Published by Diane Hernández 20 de abril, 2025

President Donald Trump decorated the Oval Office after his return in 2025 with a collage of family photos and other personal belongings that are on view to visitors, journalists and others who greet the mogul in the White House's most famous room.

The president's sentimental possessions are on a table just behind the desk and were on view from the first day of his presidency, as he signed a series of executive orders just hours after taking the oath of office.

Framed photos of Trump's family members adorn one side of the table, in front of what appears to be a collection of more than 30 badges or challenge coins, somewhat similar to what he had in the office when he was the 45th president and displayed items that included the NYPD logo, according to a 2019 Times of London report.

Oval OfficeCordon Press.

Some of the images include a portrait of his mother, Mary Anne, who died at 88 in 2000, and his father, Fred Trump, who died in 1999 at 93. The president's father was a real estate developer and New York native who helped pave the way for Donald Trump to create a real estate empire himself in the Big Apple, which then spread to the world.

Another photo features Trump's late older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge who died in 2023 at age 86. Trump appears in another snapshot alongside his son Barron, in baseball uniform. He is also seen in another with a woman who appears to be his daughter Tiffany.

He also exhibits moments with his wife Melania, and young Ivanka.

The bronze sculpture "The Bronco Buster" by Frederic Remington, a fixture during Trump's first term, has also returned. The shelves display volumes by American novelist Nathaniel Hawthorne.

Trump also has a copy of the Declaration of Independence tucked behind a curtain.

Other elements of the renovated Oval Office include the return of the Diet Coke button the tycoon used to order soda during his first term, portraits of George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton, who was the nation's first Treasury secretary and founder of The Post.

A bust of Winston Churchill reappeared next to one of Martin Luther King Jr. that was also used during the Biden administration, the media reported. Trump also brought a new portrait of the seventh President Andrew Jackson, the newspaper reported.

A framed copy of the New York Post front pagewith the mugshot of President Donald Trump was hung on a wall outside the Oval Office, the latest photos talking about the presidential office show.

The mugshot, taken when he entered the Fulton County Jail in Georgia in 2023, can be seen in a hallway.

Newspapers have confirmed since early 2025 that the Oval Office is a space that reflects his personal stamp: ornate, sumptuous and replete with gold details.

From the mantelpiece to the side tables, the iconic venue has adopted a distinctly Trumpian style, evoking the interiors of his iconic Trump Tower in New York and his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Gold medallions affixed to the fireplace, gold rococo mirrors above the doors and golden eagles perched on side tables, added to a paperweight with his name stamped in gold, speak to the office's changes in recent months.