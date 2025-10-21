Kristi Noem defends $172 million contract for new Coast Guard aircraft

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 20 de octubre, 2025

Secretary of Homeland Security,Kristi Noem, on Monday defended a $172 million contract for the purchase of new Coast Guard aircraftHe argued that they will replace aircraft that have been in use for almost 30 years, explaining that such action is necessary for the Coast Guard to carry out its missions not only quickly, but also efficiently. According to the contract, one of the aircraft to be purchased for the Coast Guard will be used for Noem travel.

"These aircraft are Coast Guard aircraft to replace 25-year-old airplanes that are necessary for the mission of the Coast Guard. Congress appropriated the dollars and paid for them in the ‘big, beautiful bill,’ and we’re grateful that we’re able to move forward," the secretary said during a press conference, dismissing criticism from several Democratic congressmen who considered it a mistake for the Department of Homeland Security to have taken this action in the middle of the government shutdown, after arguing that such funds had been previously approved.

According to different media outlets, the funding for the new aircraft came from a last-minute item included in the House of Representatives budget appropriations bill last May. While this generated numerous questions from Democrats, taking into account that Noem already had an aircraft, both she and the Coast Guard explained that it was already part of an aging fleet.