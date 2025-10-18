‘A nasty liddle’ guy’: Trump harshly criticizes Senator Rand Paul for not voting ‘in a positive way in favor of the Republican Party’

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 18 de octubre, 2025

President Donald Trump sharply criticized Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul Friday night for not voting "positively for the Republican Party." On his Truth Social account, the conservative leader lashed out at the lawmaker by ensuring that this is a nasty person who usually votes against the interests of the party he claims to represent, comparing him even with Congressman Thomas Massie, with whom Trump has had strong clashes for months.

"He was never great, but he went really BAD! I got him elected, TWICE (in the Great Commonwealth of Kentucky!), but he just never votes positively for the Republican Party. He’s a nasty liddle’ guy, much like 'Congressman' Thomas Massie, aka Rand Paul Jr., also of Kentucky (which I won three times, in massive landslides!), a sick Wacko, who refuses to vote for our great Republican Party, MAGA, or America First. It’s really weird!!!" the president wrote.

Unilateral use of military force

In recent weeks, Trump and Paul have feuded fiercely over the president's use of unilateral military force against the Venezuelan drug cartels Aragua Train and the Cartel of the Suns, as well as over the possibility of materializing direct attacks inside Venezuela. The senator from Kentucky has criticized the lack of congressional authorization for such attacks and has even advocated imposing limits on the war powers available to Trump.

Just hours before Trump's release, Paul again criticized attacks against drug gunboats in the Caribbean as part of a new initiative he is leading to prevent the Republican administration from bypassing Congress in such operations. The initiative is currently being co-sponsored by Paul and Democratic Senator Adam Schiff, andis being pushed by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine. Its purpose is to prevent Trump from unilaterally declaring war on Venezuela.