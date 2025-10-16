Arkansas: Father accused of shooting daughter's alleged attacker to death runs for sheriff

Published by Carlos Dominguez 16 de octubre, 2025

Aaron Spencer, an Arkansas man accused of fatally shooting the suspected sex offender of his 14-year-old daughter, has filed to run for sheriff, pledging to restore trust, accountability and safety to the local community.

"Through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court," Spencer said in a video posted on social media. "And I refuse to stand idly by while others face these same failures."

"This campaign is not about me," Spencer said. "It's about all parents, all neighbors, all families who deserve to feel safe in their homes and in the community. It's about establishing trust, about neighbors knowing that law enforcement is on their side and families knowing that they won't be left alone in a time of need."

Spencer's daughter, abused on multiple occasions

In 2024, Spencer was charged with shooting 67-year-old Michael Fosler to death as he drove away in his vehicle accompanied by his 14-year-old daughter, according to court documents cited by Fox News Digital.

The two men apparently got into an argument that ended with Spencer calling 911 to report that he had shot Fosler.

According to court records, the alleged assailant had previously been charged with "multiple sex offenses" against Spencer's daughter and was out on bail at the time of the incident.

Spencer is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on December 16, with his trial set to begin in January 2026.