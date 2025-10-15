Senate Democrats reject bill to reopen government for eighth time as shutdown enters third week

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de octubre, 2025

Democrats in the Senate rejected a bill to reopen the government for the eighth time Tuesday, ensuring the shutdown will continue for a third week. With a final score of 49-45, senators voted on the continuing resolution passed by the Republican-led House, which would have funded the government through the end of November.

The vote came as both Democrats and Republicans remain deadlocked, with no possible solution in sight in the short term. As has been the case for the past two weeks, both Independent Angus King and Nevada Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto voted with Republicans in favor of the resolution. While Democrat John Fetterman has also been doing so in all previous votes, the Pennsylvania senator was unable to be present this Tuesday.

Thune's remarks

Before the vote, citing a report that showed Democrats were willing to let the shutdown drag on for several more weeks, Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune noted, "I guess Democrats are not going to be satisfied until military families and government workers are lining up at food banks or visiting payday lenders or simply charging necessary items like milk and bread on their credit cards to be repaid late."

Likewise, the South Dakota senator added, "But, hey, while military families and government workers may be deeply stressed, at least life is getting better every day for Senate Democrats," referencing a comment last week by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer about the Democrats' supposed political advantage amid the stalemate.