New York: Elise Stefanik within 5 points of Kathy Hochul in gubernatorial race

Published by Carlos Dominguez 8 de octubre, 2025

New York Governor Kathy Hochul holds just a 5-point lead over Elise Stefanik, a possible Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2026. However, she loses that lead when voters first learn about the records of both, according to a new internal poll cited by The New York Post.

Stefanik trails Hochul, with 43% versus 48% in an initial vote. However, when voters learn that the governor is backing the socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, Stefanik gains a narrow lead, standing at 46.4%, while Hochul drops to 45.9%.

According to the poll revealed by The New York Post, if Mamdani defeats Gracie Mansion, as many as 47% of independent voters said they would be less likely to vote for Hochul or other Democrats in the midterm election.

New York disapproves of Hochul's performance

Hochul's job approval stands at 39%, with 56% disapproving of the job she has done as governor of The Empire State. Also, only 34% of voters said they were willing to reelect her, while 59% think the time has come to elect someone new.

A fragile coalition

Pollster Landon Wall, of polling firm Grayhouse, said in a statement reported by The New York Post that its survey of 1,250 likely voters for the 2026 midterms reveals that Hochul is in a "deeply vulnerable position."

"Kathy Hochul’s coalition is historically fragile: soft support from her own voters, significant growing appetite for change, and her endorsement of politically toxic Zohran Mamdani collapses support among Independents," Wall wrote.

Stefanik, likely Republican Party nominee

Stefanik, chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, is expected to formally announce her campaign after the November vote and is considered the likely Republican Party nominee.

"The data is clear that, [Kathy Hochul], the Worst Governor in America, is a deeply embattled and historically unpopular failed Governor who is struggling to even gain support from her own party," Stefanik said in a statement.