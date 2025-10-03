New York mayoral race: Andrew Cuomo said he would reject Trump's endorsement but would accept Eric Adams'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 2 de octubre, 2025

New York mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday in an interview on NBC that he would not accept the support of President Donald Trump should he offer it, but he would accept the endorsement of current New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was up for re-election but eventually dropped out of the race. "No, the tent isn't that big, Kristen. That's the limitation. I have not had a conversation, nor would I accept an endorsement from President Trump," Cuomo told reporter Kristen Welker.

While the independent candidate noted that he did not consider it necessary "to inject President Trump into this election," he also indicated that a hypothetical endorsement from Adams would be welcome, as he has known him personally for some time, and given the importance of having the support of political figures of different positions. "Yes, I would welcome his support. You know, this is a general election, it's Democrats, Republicans, independents. I would welcome the mayor's support. I'd welcome big tent support. And the mayor obviously has experience, great deal of experience, not just as mayor of New York. I worked with him in Albany. He was a state senator, so we know each other a long time. I'd welcome his support."

Currently, who are vying to become the new mayor of New York in November are, in addition to Cuomo, Republican Curtis Sliwa and Democrat Zohran Mamdani, who is the top favorite to win the election despite raising fears among many Democratic and Republican figures alike because of his extreme positions on numerous issues. A decision Desk HQ poll of the mayoral race, conducted shortly before Adams resigned for re-election earlier this week, shows the incumbent mayor at 8 percent, Sliwa at 12 percent, Cuomo at 27 percent and Mamdani at 45.