Trump winks at controversial Project 2025 and provokes Democratic fury

President Donald Trump repositioned Project 2025 at the center of the political debate as the government shutdown unfolded. In a social media post, the president revealed that he will meet with Russ Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and one of the architects of the conservative plan to decide which federal agencies should be cut.

"I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent. I can't believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity. They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote on the social network Truth.

Earlier, in another post, Trump had threatened cuts as long as Democrats wouldn't negotiate to re-fund the government: "Republicans must use this opportunity of Democrat forced closure to clear out dead wood, waste, and fraud. Billions of Dollars can be saved. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!"

The president's announcement comes as Republicans and Democrats face joint criticism over the partial federal shutdown and the threat of massive layoffs within the civil service. It also comes after Vice President JD Vance assured that the administration would not use the shutdown to recall Democrats directly.

"We're not targeting federal agencies based on politics," Vance told reporters. "We're targeting the people's government so that it as much if possible of the essential services get to continue to function."

House Speaker Mike Johnson also weighed in on the controversy and came to Trump's defense, claiming that Democrats handed him "the keys to the kingdom" by forcing the government shutdown.

The House leader stated that the cuts aim to prioritize the administration's goals and assured that the president is acting within his legal powers. However, he did not provide further details on the constitutionality of the potential cuts.

Trump's threats and his nod to Project 2025, one of the most controversial proposals of the past presidential campaign, provoked outrage in the Democratic ranks, with former Vice President Kamala Harris leading the way.

According to Harris, although Trump disassociated himself from Project 2025 in the previous presidential campaign, his plan was always to follow along the lines of this proposal, which laid out a path forward for the expansion of executive power, the drastic reduction of federal agencies considered inefficient and costly for taxpayers, tightening on issues such as abortion and immigration, and the privatization of key areas of the state. Vought was a co-architect of the initiative, tied directly to the Heritage Foundation.

"This was always the plan. Project 2025 was Donald Trump's blueprint to seize unchecked power within the federal government and restrict Americans' freedoms. And he is implementing it right in front of our eyes," Harris said.

The anti-Trump group Lincoln Project also delivered a direct message to conservative voters: "Trump scammed you. He is, and was always, Project 2025."

Finally, from California, Governor Gavin Newsom's press office spoke out against Trump, recalling that during his term, he had already carried forward several policies from the political handbook linked to the Heritage Foundation.

"Trump tried to distance himself from Project 2025. But 9 months in, he has already put 48% into action. And now, with his shutdown, he’s all in — embracing the plan’s disastrous cuts and divisive policies," the California governor's press office claimed.