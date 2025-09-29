The price of gold reaches an all-time high
The precious metal rose as much as 1.6%, reaching an all-time high of $3,819.81 an ounce. Meanwhile, silver rose as much as 2.4%, while platinum and palladium also experienced a strong rebound.
The price of gold hit an all-time high. An ounce settled above $3,850. The milestone is known at a time whenthere is uncertainty over the possible shutdown of Government.
According to Bloomberg data, gold rose as much as 1.6%, reaching an all-time high of $3,819.81 an ounce. Meanwhile, silver rose as much as 2.4%, while platinum and palladium also experienced a strong rebound.
Over the past year, the value of gold has soared, becoming a safe-haven asset for investors at a time of trade uncertainty.
In April, the metal traded, for the first time in history, above $3,500 -$3,500.10, to be precise.
A few weeks ago, President Donald Trump announced that, for the time being, he will not impose tariffs on imports of this metal. "Gold will not be tariffed!" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Government shutdown
Meanwhile, the New York Stock Exchange opened Monday with a slight rise, in a market attentive to U.S. politics in the face of the risk of a budget paralysis of the federal government.
In early trading, the Dow Jones index edged up 0.26%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.37% and the broader S&P 500 index gained 0.55%.