The price of gold reaches an all-time high

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de septiembre, 2025

The price of gold hit an all-time high. An ounce settled above $3,850. The milestone is known at a time whenthere is uncertainty over the possible shutdown of Government.

According to Bloomberg data, gold rose as much as 1.6%, reaching an all-time high of $3,819.81 an ounce. Meanwhile, silver rose as much as 2.4%, while platinum and palladium also experienced a strong rebound.

Over the past year, the value of gold has soared, becoming a safe-haven asset for investors at a time of trade uncertainty.

In April, the metal traded, for the first time in history, above $3,500 -$3,500.10, to be precise.

A few weeks ago, President Donald Trump announced that, for the time being, he will not impose tariffs on imports of this metal. "Gold will not be tariffed!" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Government shutdown Unless Republicans and Democrats break their stalemate in negotiations, the federal government will partially shut down on Oct. 1, suspending hundreds of thousands of federal employees and halting dozens of services.





Meanwhile, the New York Stock Exchange opened Monday with a slight rise, in a market attentive to U.S. politics in the face of the risk of a budget paralysis of the federal government.

In early trading, the Dow Jones index edged up 0.26%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq advanced 0.37% and the broader S&P 500 index gained 0.55%.