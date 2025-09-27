The frightening radicalization of the left

Published by Israel Duro 27 de septiembre, 2025

The radicalization of the left, from politicians to activists, and its increasing defense of political violence—including the murder of ideological rivals—is being perceived as a real danger by 90% of the conservative electorate. The reaction of radicals and even Democratic Party leaders to the murder of Charlie Kirk seems to reinforce this perception.

A survey published by The Economist / YouGov shows that Republican voters are increasingly concerned about rising leftist extremism. In fact, 71% of respondents were "very concerned" and 19% "somewhat concerned." Some 38% of Democrats were also uneasy about this trend.

If voters of both parties and independents are taken into account, 61% of poll participants were concerned about the radicalization of the left. By race, white respondents are most concerned about this phenomenon (64%, 44% very concerned), followed by Hispanic (58%, 38% very concerned) and black (49%, 27% very concerned) respondents.

As for right-wing violence, 59% of voters were alarmed by it, especially Democratic voters.

Voters believe that most violent acts are committed by the left

A plurality of voters (33%) believe most acts of political violence are committed by left-wing sympathizers, versus 29% who accuse conservatives of it. For 24%, both sides are equally guilty.

The general perception is that there has been a notable increase in political violence over the past 10 years, with 83% of respondents backing this premise. By voting direction, 86% of Democrats acknowledge increased violence in this era, compared with 84% of Republicans and 81% of independents.

White and Hispanic respondents perceive greater violence

By demographic group, white and Hispanic (86%) respondents perceive the most political violence, as do women (84%). By age, it is those over 65 (89%) who believe there is the most political violence today.

A few weeks ago, several surveys already warned that tolerance and justification of violent acts by left-wing activists and sympathizers was growing. Also, the data indicated that this is the demographic group with the highest support for violence and the elimination of political rivals. The latest poll ratified this trend

Reactions to Charlie Kirk's murder prove the polls right

Unfortunately, this has become clear in the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk murder. Not only by the messages of hate and congratulation from some extremists on networks, but—and it is especially worrying—by the number of leading Democratic politicians who have accused Kirk himself and Donald Trump of promoting violence and being to blame for this tragedy.

Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are among this group, in which the absence of socialist Senator Bernie Sanders, whose message on X after the assassination was widely applauded by both sides of the political spectrum. But, in addition to the radicals, others who are presumably more moderate, such as Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, also seized on the event to attack the president. In fact, several Democratic representatives boycotted the minute of silence in tribute to the conservative influencer at first.