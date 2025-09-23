Trump signs executive order designating Antifa as a 'domestic terrorist organization'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 22 de septiembre, 2025

Donald Trump signed an executive order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. The White House described the group as "a network of Radical Left terrorists that aim to overthrow the government through violence and agitation."

The executive order, which had already been reported on September 18, describes and lists the activities carried out by the group. These include "coordinated efforts to obstruct enforcement of Federal laws through armed standoffs with law enforcement, organized riots, violent assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other law enforcement officers, and routine doxing of and other threats against political figures and activists."

"Antifa recruits, trains, and radicalizes young Americans to engage in this violence and suppression of political activity, then employs elaborate means and mechanisms to shield the identities of its operatives, conceal its funding sources and operations in an effort to frustrate law enforcement, and recruit additional members," the executive order reads.

The White House statement mentions a series of attacks attributed to Antifa members. Among them are ambushes on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents; vandalizing pregnancy support centers in Florida; detonating an explosive device in front of the Alabama attorney general's office; and murdering a Patriot Prayer supporter during a violent protest in Portland, Oregon.

For practical purposes, this designation gives federal agencies greater ability to coordinate efforts and mobilize resources to investigate the organization in the name of "domestic security." Existing laws can also be used to pursue the group's funding avenues.

"All relevant executive departments … shall utilize all applicable authorities to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations … conducted by Antifa," the executive order signed by President Trump concludes.