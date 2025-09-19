Kennedy experts approve first modification of childhood vaccination recommendations

Published by Israel Duro 19 de septiembre, 2025

The Robert F. Kennedy Health Department began modifications to the national childhood vaccination schedule. On Thursday, the The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) handpicked by President Trump's health secretary announced its first change.

This scientific advisory board, charged with making recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), voted to recommend that no child under the age of four receive the MMRV combination vaccine, which covers measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella.

Instead, parents should receive the alternative of separate MMR and varicella shots for their children, members decided. The combined vaccine has a small risk of causing temporary febrile seizures that are not life-threatening.

Weighing risks and benefits: "Everything I inject someone with has a risk"

Dr. Kirk Milhoan explained that ACIP is not trying to eliminate childhood vaccines, but rather weigh the risks and benefits: "I'm not trying to say don't vaccinate children. What I'm trying to say is, 'Can I lower the risk? Because everything I inject someone with has a risk."

Dr. Robert Malone, for his part, stressed that "it is clear that a significant portion of the U.S. population is very concerned about vaccination policy and mandates."

Milhoan, MD, also noted, "I think the fair thing to do would be to ask patients how many times they felt they had been given all the risks and benefits of any vaccine or medication.... I think we are probably not meeting the standard of true informed consent."

Criticism of the measure: "Risk of eroding protections that we know work"

The ACIP position, however, raised discrepancies in other specialists. Thus, the chairman of the Committee on Infectious Diseases of the American Academy of Pediatrics, Sean O'Leary, explained to AFP that "the debate was resolved years ago and that parents already have the option of both alternatives."

"I'm still baffled that this has come up for discussion again," he said. "The only thing I can think of is that this is another strategy to scare parents."

Epidemiologist Syra Madad told AFP that Thursday's discussions run "the risk of eroding protections that we know work."

Hepatitis B vaccine on first day of life, covid to be debated

Committee members postponed until Friday an expected vote on whether to eliminate the established standard of immunizing newborns against hepatitis B within the first 24 hours of life, a move causing widespread alarm among public health experts.

In this regard, ACIP PhD Retsef Levi admitted the importance of administering hepatitis B vaccine to infants born to HIV-positive mothers and other at-risk populations, "But I’m not sure I see the impact of universal vaccination and definitely not on day zero of life."

Along with the hepatitis B vote, the committee will meet again and consider this season's covid vaccine, who should get it and who should pay for it.