Kristi Noem cut more than $30,000,000 in "unnecessary" contracts and grants in the last three weeks

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de septiembre, 2025

The The Daily Wire .a href="">reportedthis Friday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) informed them that its secretary Kristi Noem had cut $31.692 million over the past three weeks in government grants and contracts deemed "frivolous and unnecessary". According to what was communicated by the DHS, the cut would have taken place between August 22 and September 12, detailing that such action took place within the framework of the president's efforts Donald Trump to drastically reduce government waste, which the conservative leader has come to call one of the main problems to be solved.

Similarly, DHS told the Daily Wire that it was currentlygenerating savings for U.S. taxpayers by deporting illegal immigrants, in what represents an attempt to materialize another of the promises issued by Trump during his 2024 presidential campaign. "These savings figures don’t even include the additional savings from DHS’s immigration enforcement efforts since President Trump resumed office," the department noted.

In a DHS release following the Daily Wire publication, the department said that, according to Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin: "In just three weeks, Secretary Noem has saved the taxpayer more than $30 million. That’s more than $1 million per DAY. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, it is no longer open season on the American taxpayer at DHS. The Trump administration is draining the swamp, restoring accountability to the federal government, and putting hardworking Americans FIRST again."

DHS also commented that "Secretary Noem personally reviews and approves all DHS contracts over $100,000. This policy has saved U.S. taxpayers roughly $50 million every day since she took office on January 25, 2025. Despite constant criticism of this policy from the media and D.C. bureaucrats, results like these speak for themselves. These savings figures don’t even include the additional savings from DHS's immigration enforcement efforts since President Trump resumed office."