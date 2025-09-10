CHARLIE KIRK, MURDERED: UPDATES

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de septiembre, 2025

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA and one of the most influential conservative voices in the United States, was assassinated during a university event in Utah. The attack, which occurred while he was participating in a question-and-answer session with students, sparked chaos on campus and has shocked the country.

The news prompted a swift reaction in political circles, the media, and the international community. U.S. officials and foreign leaders have expressed their sorrow and sent messages of condolence to the activist's family

08:27 pm 03:27 11/09/2025 03:27 11/09/2025

08:26 pm 20:26 10/09/2025 20:26 10/09/2025

08:16 pm FBI confirms release of suspect following Charlie Kirk murder 03:18 11/09/2025 03:27 11/09/2025 FBI Director Kash Patel reported that the individual who had been detained as part of the investigation into Charlie Kirk's murder was released after questioning. Patel explained that the case remains under investigation and that the bureau will continue to share information to maintain transparency.

08:08 pm Trump warns that political violence cannot continue after Charlie Kirk's murder 03:08 11/09/2025 03:18 11/09/2025 In a statement released by Fox News, President Donald Trump condemned Charlie Kirk's murder and stressed that this type of violence cannot continue to occur in the United States. Mourning the loss, he also highlighted Kirk's role as a patriot who inspired millions of young people to join the MAGA movement and who courageously defended his ideas in public debate.

08:05 pm Donald Trump Jr. highlights Charlie Kirk's legacy and promises that his voice will not be silenced 20:05 10/09/2025 03:27 11/09/2025 Donald Trump Jr. expressed his grief over Charlie Kirk's murder with a personal message in which he called him "brother" and highlighted that he inspired many people to have the courage to speak out. He assured that, in honor of that legacy, he will not allow conservative voices to be silenced.

07:52 pm Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pays tribute to Charlie Kirk before troops 02:57 11/09/2025 03:08 11/09/2025 Secretary of War Pete Hegseth addressed soldiers after learning of Charlie Kirk's murder and described him as an icon for the country. He emphasized his Christian faith and said he finds comfort in the idea that Kirk is with his Lord and Savior. Hegseth added that, although he did not know how to react after receiving the news, he felt it was right to be with the troops at that moment.

07:50 pm Boris Johnson calls Kirk a martyr for free speech 19:50 10/09/2025 19:50 10/09/2025 Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mourned the murder of Charlie Kirk, describing it as a tragedy marked by the cowardice of those who could not confront him on the field of ideas. He emphasized that Kirk did not promote extremist views, but rather defended common-sense principles shared by millions of people in the United States and the United Kingdom. Johnson said that his death makes the conservative activist a new martyr for free speech. He also conveyed his condolences to Kirk's family and loved ones.



07:13 pm Javier Milei frames Charlie Kirk's murder as part of a wave of left-wing political violence 19:13 10/09/2025 02:57 11/09/2025 Argentine President Javier Milei sent his condolences to Charlie Kirk's family and highlighted his role as a promoter of ideas of freedom and defender of the West. He stated that his death occurred amid what he described as a wave of political violence driven by the left in the region.

06:59 pm Pierre Poilievre condemns the murder and defends freedom of expression 02:02 11/09/2025 02:02 11/09/2025 Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre expressed his absolute rejection of the attack on Charlie Kirk. He stressed that political violence can never be justified and called for the perpetrator to be brought to justice. He also emphasized that freedom of expression must be protected and sent his prayers to the American activist's family.

06:56 pm Joe Biden condemns the murder of Charlie Kirk 18:56 10/09/2025 18:56 10/09/2025 Former President Joe Biden also spoke out after the murder of Charlie Kirk, noting that there is no place for this type of violence in the United States and that it is urgent to put an end to it. He expressed his condolences to the conservative activist's family and assured them that both he and First Lady Jill Biden are keeping their loved ones in their prayers.

06:43 pm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. remembers Charlie Kirk as a tireless defender of free speech 18:43 10/09/2025 02:02 11/09/2025 Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. deeply mourned the murder of Charlie Kirk, describing him as a close friend and a courageous fighter for free speech. He emphasized that his death represents the loss of one of the most influential voices of his generation and expressed his condolences to Kirk's wife, Erika, and their children, noting that his legacy of defending the truth will remain an inspiration.

06:32 pm María Corina Machado sends condolences from Venezuela 01:33 11/09/2025 01:33 11/09/2025 Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado expressed her solidarity following the murder of Charlie Kirk: "My prayers and the prayers of millions of Venezuelans are with Charlie Kirk, his family, colleagues, and friends. His assassination is a monstrous act that must be repudiated by all citizens of the world. The pillar of a democratic society is the sacred right to freedom of expression and political pluralism. Our deepest condolences to the people of the United States. May God receive him in his Glory."

06:29 pm Bernie Sanders condemns the attack 18:29 10/09/2025 18:29 10/09/2025 Senator Bernie Sanders spoke out after Charlie Kirk's murder and called for the rejection of political violence in all its forms: "Political violence has no place in this country. We must condemn this horrifying attack. My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk and his family," he wrote.



05:51 pm New video shows a man fleeing after the shooting 00:52 11/09/2025 00:52 11/09/2025 Libs of TikTok released a video in which, seconds after Charlie Kirk was shot, a man can be seen running across the roof of the building from where the attack was allegedly carried out. The recording reinforces doubts about security at the site and the speed with which the attacker attempted to escape.

05:50 pm Libs of TikTok shares image of alleged shooter 17:50 10/09/2025 17:50 10/09/2025 The Libs of TikTok account posted images of the building from which Charlie Kirk's killer allegedly fired. The video shows a person on the roof minutes before the shooting, sparking speculation about how the attack was planned and the lack of security in the area.



05:42 pm Ben Shapiro: “Today I weep for Charlie and for my country" 00:44 11/09/2025 01:02 11/09/2025 Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro expressed his grief over the murder of Charlie Kirk, recalling that he had known him since he was young and considered him a natural leader. "I weep for Charlie's family, and I weep for my country today. Most of all, I weep for Charlie," Shapiro said.

He emphasized that Kirk not only built one of the most influential conservative political organizations, but was also a man guided by biblical values. Shapiro called for continuing his legacy, fighting for a United States where the truth can be defended and debated without fear of violence.

05:36 pm The left interrupts a minute of prayer for Charlie Kirk in Congress 00:39 11/09/2025 00:39 11/09/2025 During a session in the House of Representatives, Speaker Mike Johnson asked lawmakers and attendees in the gallery to stand for a moment of prayer in memory of Charlie Kirk and his family. However, members of the far left began shouting and interrupted the solemn ceremony, causing outrage among those present and creating a tense moment during the tribute.

05:30 pm FBI confirms arrest of suspect 00:34 11/09/2025 00:34 11/09/2025 FBI Director Kash Patel reported that the perpetrator of the shooting in Utah, which claimed the life of Charlie Kirk, is in custody. In a public statement, he thanked local and state authorities for their cooperation in the investigation: “Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with FBI. We will provide updates when able.”



05:27 pm Obama condemns violence and sends condolences to the family 00:30 11/09/2025 01:02 11/09/2025 Former President Barack Obama reacted to Charlie Kirk's murder via X, where he condemned the attack and called for reflection on political violence in the country. "We don't yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy," he wrote. He also expressed his condolences to the activist's family: "Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie's family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children."

04:48 pm Netanyahu mourns Kirk's death 00:19 11/09/2025 00:30 11/09/2025 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his sorrow over the murder of Charlie Kirk and highlighted his closeness to the conservative activist. In a public message, Netanyahu described him as “a lion-hearted friend of Israel” and underscored his commitment to defending freedom of expression and Judeo-Christian values. The leader recalled that he had spoken with Kirk just two weeks ago to invite him to Israel, a visit that will now never take place.