"Could be violating the Constitution" Kristi Noem lashed out at Mamdani for her controversial video explaining how to evade ICE

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 9 de diciembre, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Monday that New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani may have "violated the U.S. Constitution" by informing migrants of their rights in the event they were approached by immigration agents. "We’re certainly going after and looking into all of that with coordination of the Department of Justice," Noem said during an interview with Fox News reporter Sean Hannity, to whom he also commented that Mamdani "could be violating the Constitution by giving advice on how to evade law enforcement and how to get away with breaking the law."

While Noem did not offer further details on how Mamdani would have violated the country's Constitution, what is certain is that several officials in President Donald Trump's administration have been issuing similar accusations in recent days, after six congressional Democrats released a video pointing out that military service members have the right to refuse illegal orders. The Republican leader claimed on social media that the video amounted to "seditious behavior from traitors" and said such comments were "punishable by DEATH!" Shortly after those comments, the White House clarified that the president did not want to see them executed.

In a video posted through his X account, Mamdani said Monday that, as mayor, he would "protect the rights" of the approximately 3 million migrants currently living in New York. In that video, Mamdani is seen reminding viewers that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents can be turned away when attempting to enter a home if they do not have a warrant, adding that people cannot obstruct an investigation. "If ICE does not have a judicial warrant signed by a judge, you have the right to say, ‘I do not consent to entry,’ and the right to keep your door closed," the socialist politician noted.