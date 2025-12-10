ANALYSIS
Department of State cancels 85,000 visas after reviewing crimes, terrorism ties, and social media activity
The agency explains that the withdrawals are in response to crimes, security threats and stricter evaluations of online presence.
The Trump administration has withdrawn 85,000 visas of all categories since taking office in January, according to a Department of State official, who told Fox News on Tuesday. According to the source, the revocations include 8,000 student visas, bringing the total to more than double the number of cancellations recorded in 2024.
The official explained that a substantial portion of the revocations are related to crimes committed within the United States, justifying their immediate withdrawal.
Crime and public safety: The main causes, according to the Department of State
According to the official, almost half of the revocations in the last year are due to drunk driving, assaults and robberies. He noted that those who commit these offenses "pose a direct threat to our communities' safety."
Although it did not detail the reasons behind the other half of the cases, the Department of State noted in November that it had, as of that time, withdrawn 80,000 visas for reasons including support for terrorism, overstays and threats to public safety in addition to the aforementioned crimes.
Increased digital scrutiny: Review of social media and criticism from the opposition
Recent cases: Charlie Kirk murder celebrations and restrictions on Nigerian citizens
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Sept. 15 that the government would begin revoking visas for foreigners who had celebrated the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Rubio warned on social media that those who applaud such acts are not welcome in this country. A month later, the Department of State reported that it had withdrawn the visas of six foreigners accused of having done so publicly.
Last week, Rubio also indicated that the United States will begin restricting access to visas for Nigerian nationals accused of perpetrating violence against Christians "in Nigeria and beyond."