Tim Walz jokes and hints that 'there will be news' sometime about Trump's death

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de septiembre, 2025

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz thinks rumors of Trump's death over Labor Day weekend are hilarious.

Over the weekend, social media circulated a false rumor suggesting that President Donald Trump had died. The posts were completely untrue, but Walz sparked controversy when he joked about the president’s possible death.

"The last few days you woke up thinking there might be news ... just saying, just saying. There will be news sometime, just so you know. There will be news," the Minnesota governor said at the Labor Day picnic in Duluth.

The audience laughed at Walz’s tasteless comments, but critics—including conservative commentator Scott Jennings—called the remarks inappropriate and even “crossing a red line.”

Jennings also said on X, "I used to say Tim Walz was the biggest buffoon in politics, but after what he just did, I now say he's just a massive piece of sh**."