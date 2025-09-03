Brandon Johnson blames several Republican-led states for violence in Chicago

Published by Alejandro Baños 3 de septiembre, 2025

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson blamed several Republican-led states for the city’s ongoing violence crisis.

n a message posted on social media, Johnson claimed that the "endless" flow of illegal guns from states like Mississippi, Indiana, and Louisiana—all of which are Republican-led—was fueling the problem.

"Chicago will continue to have a 'violence problem' as long as Red states continue to have a gun problem," Johnson posted on X. "The endless flow of illegal guns into Chicago can be traced to Red states like Mississippi, Indiana, and Louisiana."

"We will never be able to end gun violence in Chicago as long as the president continues to allow tens of thousands of guns to be trafficked into our state and our city. The vast majority of guns do not come from Chicago. They are not made in Cook County. They are not bought in the state of Illinois. These guns come from red states," Johnson added.

Johnson calls for federal aid while opposing Trump administration's actions

The Democratic mayor said that the federal government that needs to "step up and stop interstate gun trafficking networks," calling on the Trump administration to take action in Chicago despite having strongly opposed the intervention of the National Guard and more security forces in his city.

In late August, Johnson signed an executive order to prevent the National Guard from being sent to Chicago.

Specifically, the measure—called the Protecting Chicago Initiative—aims to safeguard the constitutional rights of the city’s residents against the "possibility of an imminent deployment of militarized immigration forces or the National Guard."

Taking the same line as Johnson, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said that deploying the National Guard in Chicago would be carrying out a "military invasion."