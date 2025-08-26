Trump proposes death penalty for those who commit murder in DC

Published by Agustina Blanco 26 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump signaled Tuesday during a cabinet meeting that his Administration will seek the death penalty in all murder cases in Washington, D.C. as part of a broader offensive against crime in the capital.

“Anybody murders something in the capital — capital punishment. If somebody kills somebody in the capital — Washington, D.C. — we’re going to be seeking the death penalty.” The president emphasized that this measure would be a "strong preventative," although he acknowledged doubts about whether the country is ready to implement it. "I don't know if we're ready for it in this country, but we have it is -- we have no choice,” he added.

🚨 @POTUS: "If somebody kills somebody in the capital — Washington, D.C. — we're going to be seeking the death penalty." pic.twitter.com/Aa47sLzDbk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 26, 2025

The announcement is part of a series of anti-crime actions in D.C., where Trump deployed federal forces and National Guard troops earlier this month to address what he described as a "crime epidemic."

According to data from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, violent crime in the city is down 26% so far this year compared to the same period in 2024, reaching levels not seen in more than 30 years.

For its part, the Republican administration has reported more than 1,000 arrests and more than 100 illegal weapons seized since the deployment against organized crime.

🚨 Over 1,000 arrests and more than 100 illegal guns seized.



Last night, another 86 arrests including multiple suspects accused of assaulting law enforcement and National Guard — and a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member.



Every day of our mission we are making DC safe again. pic.twitter.com/PhP26CEtZi — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 25, 2025