Trump proposes death penalty for those who commit murder in DC
“Anybody murders something in the capital — capital punishment. If somebody kills somebody in the capital — Washington, D.C. — we’re going to be seeking the death penalty,” President Donald Trump said.
President Donald Trump signaled Tuesday during a cabinet meeting that his Administration will seek the death penalty in all murder cases in Washington, D.C. as part of a broader offensive against crime in the capital.
“Anybody murders something in the capital — capital punishment. If somebody kills somebody in the capital — Washington, D.C. — we’re going to be seeking the death penalty.” The president emphasized that this measure would be a "strong preventative," although he acknowledged doubts about whether the country is ready to implement it. "I don't know if we're ready for it in this country, but we have it is -- we have no choice,” he added.
🚨 @POTUS: "If somebody kills somebody in the capital — Washington, D.C. — we're going to be seeking the death penalty." pic.twitter.com/Aa47sLzDbk— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 26, 2025
The announcement is part of a series of anti-crime actions in D.C., where Trump deployed federal forces and National Guard troops earlier this month to address what he described as a "crime epidemic."
Politics
Mike Johnson praises Trump for DC homicide reduction, nominates him for Nobel Peace Prize
Agustina Blanco
According to data from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, violent crime in the city is down 26% so far this year compared to the same period in 2024, reaching levels not seen in more than 30 years.
For its part, the Republican administration has reported more than 1,000 arrests and more than 100 illegal weapons seized since the deployment against organized crime.
🚨 Over 1,000 arrests and more than 100 illegal guns seized.— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 25, 2025
Last night, another 86 arrests including multiple suspects accused of assaulting law enforcement and National Guard — and a suspected Tren de Aragua gang member.
Every day of our mission we are making DC safe again. pic.twitter.com/PhP26CEtZi
Politics
Most Americans see Trump's measures to reduce crime in DC as 'necessary'
Agustina Blanco
The cabinet meeting also covered the direction of the Fed
On Monday night, Trump ousted Fed Governor Lisa Cook based on allegations of mortgage fraud. Cook, the first black woman in the position, plans to sue the Trump Administration over the attempted firing, according to her lawyer, Abbe Lowell.
"President Trump purported to fire me 'for just cause' when there is no legal cause and he has no authority to do so," Cook said in a statement reported by The Hill, and asserted that she "will not resign." Lowell confirmed that they will file a lawsuit, arguing that the action violates the Federal Reserve Act, which only allows removals for cause related to official performance.
Cook was appointed to her post by former Democratic Chairman Joe Biden in 2022 with a term through 2038. However, she has been accused by Federal Housing Finance Agency director William Pulte of falsely declaring principal residences on mortgages on properties in Michigan and Georgia in 2021, according to a report from Reuters.