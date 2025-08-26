'I will end islam in Texas': Congressional candidate Valentina Gomez burns Quran

Published by Víctor Mendoza 26 de agosto, 2025

A Texas Republican burned a copy of the Quran, a book sacred to the Muslim religion, as part of her campaign for the 31st Congressional District in 2026.

"I will end islam in Texas so help me God," Valentina Gomez Noriega wrote as she posted the video on social media. "Muslims are raping & killing their way to take over CHRISTIAN nations... Help me get to Congress so you never have to bow down to their stupid rock."

"Your [daughters] will be raped and your sons slaughtered unless we stop Islam once and for all," she can be heard saying before burning the book, placed on top of some stacked rocks. "We’re done turning the other cheek… Remember, David didn't pray for Goliath, he killed him."

"America is a Christian nation, so those terrorists muslisms can fu** off to any of the 57 muslim nations," she added. "There is only one true God, and that is the God of Israel."

In December, Gomez also stirred controversy on the networks for a campaign video in which she mocked the execution of an illegal immigrant. "It’s that simple, public executions for any illegal that rapes or kills an American. They don’t deserve deportation, they deserve to be ended," she then said, according to Newsweek.

That year, Noriega lost the Republican primary for Missouri secretary of state. She got 7.5% of the vote to 24.4% for the winner, Denny Hoskins, according to Ballotpedia. The latter then beat the Democratic candidate with 57.5% of the vote.