Kilmar Abrego Garcia is released under supervision and will await trial in Maryland

Published by Sabrina Martin 22 de agosto, 2025

Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, accused of illegally moving other aliens within the United States was released Friday from federal custody in Tennessee and plans to return to his family in Maryland while he awaits a federal trial scheduled for January 2026.

Strict supervision and government opposition

As a condition of his release, Abrego Garcia must remain in Maryland and wear an electronic monitoring device. The Justice Department had opposed his release from the Putnam County Jail, arguing that he posed a risk to the community, but he was finally authorized to continue his trial on parole.

Court dispute over his possible deportation

Last month, a Maryland judge temporarily blocked ICE from immediately deporting Abrego Garcia if he were released. That decision was in response to warnings from the Justice Department's own lawyers, who had pointed out in court that the government could move to deport him even before he faced criminal trial.

In a separate civil case, federal Judge Paula Xinis ordered the Administration, if it initiates deportation proceedings, to give at least 72 hours notice. The measure seeks to ensure that Abrego Garcia has access to legal representation and the opportunity to challenge a possible removal to a third country.