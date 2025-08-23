Voz media US Voz.us
Kilmar Abrego Garcia is released under supervision and will await trial in Maryland

The Justice Department had opposed his release from prison on the grounds that he posed a risk to the community.

Protest in favor of Abrego Garcia

Protest in favor of Abrego GarciaRichard Pierrin / AFP

Sabrina Martin
Sabrina Martin

Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, accused of illegally moving other aliens within the United States was released Friday from federal custody in Tennessee and plans to return to his family in Maryland while he awaits a federal trial scheduled for January 2026.

Strict supervision and government opposition

As a condition of his release, Abrego Garcia must remain in Maryland and wear an electronic monitoring device. The Justice Department had opposed his release from the Putnam County Jail, arguing that he posed a risk to the community, but he was finally authorized to continue his trial on parole.

Court dispute over his possible deportation

Last month, a Maryland judge temporarily blocked ICE from immediately deporting Abrego Garcia if he were released. That decision was in response to warnings from the Justice Department's own lawyers, who had pointed out in court that the government could move to deport him even before he faced criminal trial.

In a separate civil case, federal Judge Paula Xinis ordered the Administration, if it initiates deportation proceedings, to give at least 72 hours notice. The measure seeks to ensure that Abrego Garcia has access to legal representation and the opportunity to challenge a possible removal to a third country.

Background and allegations

Abrego Garcia entered the United States illegally more than a decade ago and lived in Maryland with his wife and son. In March he was deported to a maximum security prison in El Salvador, despite a 2019 court order prohibiting it. The fact was later described by officials as a "administrative error."
During the Trump administration, he was publicly accused of belonging to the MS-13 gang, although federal judges in Tennessee rejected that version and called it unfounded. The defense now alleges that the prosecution is acting selectively and seeking punitive treatment against him.
For now, Abrego Garcia will return to Maryland under ICE surveillance, pending the courts' determination of both his criminal and immigration future.

