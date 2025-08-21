Trump says he will patrol DC with troops Thursday: 'I’m going out with the police and the military'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de agosto, 2025

Donald Trump will patrol the streets of Washington, D.C. on Thursday with police and the National Guard troops he has deployed to the U.S. capital, he said in a Newsmax interview.

"I'm going out tonight - I'm going to keep it under wraps," Trump said on The Todd Starnes Show. "I'm going out with the police and with the military. The National Guard has done a fantastic job."

For his part, White House deputy press secretary Harrison Fields reacted minutes later on the conservative outlet Newsline, saying the president's plan to go on patrol was "pretty big news" and stressed that the security details would guide the operation.

"Of course, any move by the president is going to have a security element that I don't want to advance to the people who are handling these plans," Fields told Newsmax anchor Bianca de la Garza.