New Orleans mayor accused of concealing relationship and diverting municipal resources

Published by Sabrina Martin 15 de agosto, 2025

Less than five months away from leaving office due to term limits, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was indicted Friday by a federal grand jury on conspiracy, fraud, and obstruction of justice charges for an alleged years-long scheme to conceal a romantic relationship with her bodyguard and divert public resources.

Authorities allege Cantrell, the first woman mayor in the city's 300-year history, used her position to allow Jeffrey Vappie, her personal bodyguard, to receive official payments to meet privately, travel together, and attend wine tastings. The 18-count indictment includes him and expands the case that already linked him to wire fraud and false testimony.

Encrypted messages and official travel questioned

According to the investigation, Cantrell and Vappie exchanged encrypted messages via an app to avoid detection and then deleted the conversations. Prosecutors allege that the personal relationship began in 2021 and that, to maximize their time together, they took advantage of official trips and activities paid for by the city.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Simpson pointed out that Vappie attended 14 trips organized by the mayor and that some of those trips were described by her as times when they were "truly alone."

Simpson also accused Cantrell of lying in an affidavit about the date she activated an automatic message-deleting feature on her phone, which prosecutors say is evidence of an attempt to hide evidence in the wake of early public speculation about the relationship.

Cantrell alleges bias In the past, Cantrell and some of her allies have argued that criticism of her administration has a component of racism and sexism, something Simpson flatly rejected, claiming it is "an incredible betrayal of people’s confidence" unrelated to the defendant's gender or race.

A controversial end to her tenure

In her final months in office, Cantrell has alienated former allies and seen her public image deteriorate. Although she highlighted a historic drop in crime rates in July, her tenure is now overshadowed by a court case that could leave a lasting mark on New Orleans' political history.