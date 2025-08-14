Trump, pessimistic about his meeting with congressional Democrats to unblock government funding: 'They're led by insane people'

Published by Carlos Dominguez 14 de agosto, 2025

Donald Trump said Wednesday that working with Democrats in Congress is a "waste of time"and called the party “run by crazy people” while speaking to reporters at the Kennedy Center.

The president said he would meet with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) before the government funding deadline but expressed doubt that a deal would be reached.

"Well, I will, I guess, but it's almost a waste of time to meet because they never approve anything," Trump told reporters, adding that such a bipartisan session would likely be unproductive.

“Of course, I can meet with them. We’re going to tell them all these good things, and they’re going to tell us no,” Trump said. “And then, we’re going to go out and we’re going to vote it in by the Republicans because … I don’t believe that anybody is capable of making a deal with these people. They have gone crazy.”

"If we want money to fight crime, if we want money [for] only good things, just good things. Let’s not even talk about controversy. They don’t want to meet about anything," the president added.

"They're stuck. They don't know what to do.... I would say more than half of them are sane, but they're led by insane people," he said.