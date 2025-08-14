GE Appliances announces historic $3 billion investment to boost domestic production

Published by Joaquín Núñez 13 de agosto, 2025

GE Appliances announced a $3 billion investment in several states to boost local production in the United States. The appliance company will move production of refrigerators, gas cooktops, and water heaters out of China and Mexico. The five-year plan is expected to create 1,000 jobs, in addition to modernizing production plants.

Although most of the company's production is already in the country, this decision will bring even more work to domestic plants. Indeed, it will be the second-largest investment in the history of GE Appliances.

The cities involved in the first phase of the plan are as follows: Camden (South Carolina), Selmer (Tennessee), LaFayette (Georgia), Decatur (Alabama), and Louisville (Kentucky).

As the company explained in a statement, it will move production of gas cooktops from Mexico to a plant in Georgia, while six models of refrigerators currently produced in China will be moved to Alabama.

"We are defining the future of manufacturing at GE Appliances by investing in our plants, people, and communities," Kevin Nolan, the company's chairman and CEO, said of the move.

No other appliance company over the last decade has invested more in U.S. manufacturing than we have, and our $3 billion, five-year plan shows that our commitment to U.S. manufacturing will continue into the future," he added.

By the time the plan is completed, the company is expected to have increased production across all of its product lines and modernized 11 manufacturing plants.

"Infrastructure and tools matter, but they are not enough. America’s manufacturing renaissance will be built by people. That’s why we’re partnering with universities, technical schools, and high schools to develop the next generation of manufacturing leaders. We’re not just bringing jobs back—we’re bringing purpose, pride, and possibility back to American industry," added Bill Good, vice president of supply chain for GE Appliances.

