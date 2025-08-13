First assessment of DC intervention: 'More than 100 arrested in six days'

Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de agosto, 2025

After announcing that it is taking the reins of Washington D.C. - with the dispatch of FBI and National Guard troops, as well as control of the Metropolitan Police Department -, the Trump Administration has already made several advances to try to solve the crime crisis in the capital.

This Wednesday, the White House reported that armed forces have already arrested more than a hundred people linked to crime and delinquency in the last six days, since the beginning of this macro-operation aimed at restoring order and normality in Washington D.C.

"President Trump is delivering on his promise to restore safety in our communities and nation's capital. Make DC Safe Again," the White House wrote in a post on X, accompanying it with a photograph showing several FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents and listing the number of arrestees.

In another post, the White House wanted to thank all the agents - whatever agency they may be - who are participating in each of the efforts related to returning security and normalcy to the city.

"No level of crime is acceptable; President Trump is committed to restoring law and order in America. Thank you to law enforcement and the dedicated men and women in uniform working to keep Washington, DC's streets safe for everyone," the White House said.

Trump to call for extension of 'federalization' of DC police

While the White House was releasing this first assessment, Trump was appearing at the Kennedy Center in Washington. In his speech, the president was questioned on whether he will seek an extension to be able to continue to have control of the Metropolitan Police Department - since he barely has a 30-day term, according to the law, unless he receives congressional approval -.

To this regard, he replied: "Well, if it's a national emergency, we can do it without Congress. But we expect to be before Congress very quickly."

The president added that he does not believe the Democratic Party will "do anything to stop crime" in the capital, so he will seek unanimous Republican backing to accomplish his goal.