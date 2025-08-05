Trump fires five members of Puerto Rico's financial oversight board, saying it is 'run inefficiently and ineffectively'

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 5 de agosto, 2025

Breitbart revealed Monday that President Donald Trump fired five members of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (FOMPR) last Friday, detailing that a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity explained that the affected employees were Luis Ubiñas, Juan Sabater, Betty Rosa, Cameron McKenzie and Arthur González. Likewise, the official in question stated that the other two board members, John Nixon and Andrew Biggs, will remain in their positions for the time being.

"The Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico has been run inefficiently and ineffectively by its governing members for far too long, and it’s time to restore common sense leadership," the Trump administration official commented to Breitbart, adding further that the salaries of the board's staff average $214,000, which is 1,065% higher than the annual household income on the island, $20,078.

Similarly, the media outlet detailed thatthe seven board members were initially appointed by former Democratic President Barack Obama during his second term in 2016 to form the board under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA). "The Board is tasked with working with the people and Government of Puerto Rico to create the needed foundation for economic growth and to restore opportunity to the 3.5 million Americans of Puerto Rico," the Obama White House detailed at the time in a press release.