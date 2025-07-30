Citing persecution and attacks on human rights, the Trump Administration raised tariffs for Brazil to 50%.

Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de julio, 2025

The Trump Administration raised tariffs on Brazil to 50%. Through an executive order, the White House cited concerns about human rights attacks, censorship, and political persecution against former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Although initially the tariffs announced for the South American country were 10%, they will be increased to 50% through the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA).

Enacted by Jimmy Carter, this legislation grants the president special powers in international emergencies. It allows him to impose trade, economic, or financial sanctions against foreign countries, people, companies, or organizations when there is an "unusual and extraordinary threat that "originates, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States." The law has already been invoked many times, for example, against Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

"The Order finds that the Government of Brazil’s politically motivated persecution, intimidation, harassment, censorship, and prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and thousands of his supporters are serious human rights abuses that have undermined the rule of law in Brazil," the White House said.

The Trump Administration argued that the measure seeks to "address unusual and extraordinary policies and actions by the Government of Brazil that harm U.S. businesses, the free speech rights of U.S. citizens, U.S. foreign policy, and the U.S. economy."

"By imposing these tariffs to address the Government of Brazil’s reckless actions, President Trump is protecting the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States from a foreign threat. In line with his election mandate, President Trump has also taken other actions to achieve peace through strength and ensure foreign policy reflects U.S. values, sovereignty, and security," they continued.