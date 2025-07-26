Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de julio, 2025

A former member of the Texas National Guard was convicted of conspiring to smuggle illegal immigrants into the country. He is Mario Sandoval, 27, who began this conduct in July 2024, after the state announced 'Operation Lone Star'. According to investigators, the case was motivated by economic interest.

The trial took place last July 21 and involved agents from the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Division, who presented evidence of Sandoval's crimes.

"His actions directly undermined the very mission he was deployed to support and put his fellow guard members in danger," noted Chad Plantz, a special agent with HSI Houston. The jury deliberated just one hour to agree on the verdict and Sandoval's sentencing is scheduled for October. He could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

The conduct in this case represents an unthinkable violation of public trust. Thousands of brave men and women, military and civilian alike, work tirelessly to keep our border secure. It is truly disheartening that one bad apple chose to betray his fellow soldiers, his fellow citizens, and his country by engaging in human smuggling. I wish to thank the jury for their time and attention to this matter," U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said.

Sandoval was initially discharged from the Texas National Guard in October 2024. His defense argued that the conspiracy did not exist and that the compromising text messages were actually taken out of context.

"This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime," the Department of Justice (DOJ) explained in a statement.