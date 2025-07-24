DOJ sues New York City and Mayor Eric Adams for 'continuing to obstruct law enforcement' with sanctuary city policies

Published by Agustina Blanco 24 de julio, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Eric Adams and several city officials on Thursday, seeking to challenge New York's sanctuary city laws.

The legal action, filed in the Eastern District of New York, alleges that these policies hinder the enforcement of federal immigration laws and violate the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

According to the official release from the DOJ, New York's sanctuary policies have allowed “dangerous criminals to roam the streets and commit heinous crimes within the community.”

The complaint argues that these measures reflect a deliberate attempt to interfere with federal law enforcement, making them unconstitutional. “New York City has released thousands of criminals on the streets to commit violent crimes against law-abiding citizens due to sanctuary city policies,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in an official statement.

Further, in a post on her X account, Bondi reinforced the stance, stating, "The Department of Justice is suing New York City and Mayor Eric Adams for continuing to obstruct law enforcement with sanctuary city policies. If New York’s leaders won’t step up to protect their citizens, we will."

Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate also weighed in, noting that “for too long, New York City has been at the vanguard of interfering with enforcing our immigration laws.” Shumate added that “Its efforts to thwart federal immigration enforcement end now,” according to the DOJ statement.