DOJ sues New York City and Mayor Eric Adams for 'continuing to obstruct law enforcement' with sanctuary city policies
On her X account, Attorney General Pam Bondi noted, "If New York’s leaders won’t step up to protect their citizens, we will."
The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit against New York City Mayor Eric Adams and several city officials on Thursday, seeking to challenge New York's sanctuary city laws.
The legal action, filed in the Eastern District of New York, alleges that these policies hinder the enforcement of federal immigration laws and violate the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Politics
DOJ to investigate officials who obstruct enforcement of immigration laws
Williams Perdomo
According to the official release from the DOJ, New York's sanctuary policies have allowed “dangerous criminals to roam the streets and commit heinous crimes within the community.”
The complaint argues that these measures reflect a deliberate attempt to interfere with federal law enforcement, making them unconstitutional. “New York City has released thousands of criminals on the streets to commit violent crimes against law-abiding citizens due to sanctuary city policies,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in an official statement.
Politics
Pam Bondi condemns Wisconsin judge for aiding illegal immigrant: 'No one's above the law'
Agustina Blanco
Further, in a post on her X account, Bondi reinforced the stance, stating, "The Department of Justice is suing New York City and Mayor Eric Adams for continuing to obstruct law enforcement with sanctuary city policies. If New York’s leaders won’t step up to protect their citizens, we will."
The Department of Justice is suing New York City and Mayor Eric Adams for continuing to obstruct law enforcement with sanctuary city policies.— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 24, 2025
If New York’s leaders won’t step up to protect their citizens, we will.
Politics
Mayor of LA spreads false and fabricated information to defame ICE
Agustina Blanco
Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate also weighed in, noting that “for too long, New York City has been at the vanguard of interfering with enforcing our immigration laws.” Shumate added that “Its efforts to thwart federal immigration enforcement end now,” according to the DOJ statement.
Politics
Louisville changes one of its immigration policies to be removed from the sanctuary city list
Carlos Dominguez
Trump administration acts to combat illegal obstruction
A recent example of the consequences of these actions is the repeal of the sanctuary policy in Louisville, where the mayor decided to eliminate it after the possibility of a lawsuit by the Department of Justice.