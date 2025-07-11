Trump threatens to withhold endorsement for Republicans who oppose his rescissions package

Published by misty severi 11 de julio, 2025

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to withhold his endorsement for any Republican who votes against his multi-billion dollar rescissions package, which includes cuts to federal spending for public broadcasting and foreign aid.

The package includes $1.1 billion in cuts for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, as the White House has said that NPR and PBS have "spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as 'news,'" and $8.3 billion for the United States Agency for International Development, as well as other international assistance programs.

Trump warned Republicans in the Senate not to oppose the legislation, claiming that public broadcasting was even worse than left-leaning news outlets like CNN and MSNBC.

Public broadcasting "is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together"

"It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together," he said in a post on Truth Social. "Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The House passed its version of the package last month, which cancels money that was already appropriated by Congress in an effort to cement the Department of Government Efficiency's spending cuts.

The Senate is expected to vote on its version of the bill next week, according to CBS News. It faces a July 18 deadline.

© Just The News