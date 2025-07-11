Sen. Ron Johnson prepares subpoenas to FBI and DOJ over the Trump shooting in Butler

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de julio, 2025

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin and chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, approved a subpoena targeting the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of its ongoing investigation into the assassination attempt against President Donald Trump that occurred last year in Pennsylvania.

Johnson contends that both agencies have been reluctant to share key information, which has hindered progress in the investigation. "We're continuing to be stonewalled, and I’m not happy about it," the senator said, who warned that he is not receiving the documentation needed to shed light on the events.

An effort that drags on

The Wisconsin Republican had already collaborated on a bipartisan report released last year by the Senate Homeland Security Committee, then under Democratic control, detailing serious failures in the planning and execution of security during Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. However, Johnson stresses that the report was only a preliminary development, and that the investigation has not yet reached a definitive conclusion.

The shooting left a tragic toll: Trump was shot in the ear, a volunteer firefighter, Corey Comperatore, died at the scene, and several others were injured before the assailant, Thomas Crooks, was shot and killed.

Allegations of lack of cooperation

Johnson maintains that, despite the seriousness of the incident, he has not received the expected cooperation from the FBI or DOJ. "I'd like our report to be bipartisan, but everybody else seems to have been moving on here and not particularly interested in an investigation. I am," he said, hinting at a growing frustration with the lack of support from his colleagues and the agencies involved.

In light of this situation, Johnson stated that he will utilize the legal powers granted to him by his position to compel the release of documents and testimony. Although he expressed his desire for other members of the Senate to join the effort, he made it clear that he would not wait indefinitely. "Whether I have the other officers involved or not, I'm moving forward, which is why I approved a subpoena," he said.