'Is not going to be an extended wait': Department of State prepares to execute layoffs after Supreme Court ruling

Published by Sabrina Martin 10 de julio, 2025

Department of State spokeswoman Tammy Bruce assured that the agency is ready to act "quickly" after the Supreme Court overturned a ruling that prevented the Trump administration from moving forward with its government downsizing plans.

"This is not going to be an extended wait for people who are listening and watching in this building, or fellow Americans at home and around the world, this will happen quickly," Bruce said when asked about the start of implementation.

Bruce also explained that the only reason the layoffs had not been executed earlier was the intervention of the courts. "There has been a delay – not to our interests, but because of the courts," he maintained.

Supreme Court ruling overturns previous blockade

The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a previous decision by District Court Judge Susan Illston, who in May had temporarily blocked the implementation of the executive order on downsizing signed by President Trump in February. That court action followed lawsuits filed by unions and advocacy groups challenging the legal scope of the order.