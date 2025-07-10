Judge blocks Trump's order to eliminate birthright citizenship

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de julio, 2025

A federal judge again blocked President Donald Trump's administration from enforcing its executive order to restrict birthright citizenship nationwide. The decision came despite the fact that the Supreme Court had recently limited the scope of nationwide injunctions issued by lower courts.

The move by federal Judge Joseph Laplante, based in Concord, N.H., came after activists asked him to grant class-action status to a case filed on behalf of babies whose citizenship would be at risk if Trump's order were enforced.

In doing so, Laplante authorized the plaintiffs to continue with the case as a class action suit, which gave him the power to issue a new injunction to stop the Republican president's implementation of the policy nationwide

"That’s irreparable harm, citizenship alone. IIt is the greatest privilege that exists in the world," the judge said in the decision obtained by Reuters.