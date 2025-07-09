SCOTUS | Progressive Justice Jackson says the conservative majority's rulings 'are an existential threat to the rule of law'

Published by Israel Duro 9 de julio, 2025

Progressive Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson charged against the court's latest rulings, asserting that they pose "a threat to the rule of law." Jackson's dissent with the other members of SCOTUS has been growing, to the point that she was criticized in a ruling by the institution's other leftist justice, Sonia Sotomayor, while conservatives went so far as to say that her opinions cannot be taken seriously.

"Sometimes we have cases that have those kinds of implications and, you know, are there cases where there are issues that have that kind of importance? Absolutely," Jackson noted to Linsey Davis, anchor of ABC News Live Prime, in a talk during the Global Black Economic Forum. It was the judge's first public appearance since the Supreme Court ruling that limited the ability of judges to check presidential power.

Sonia Sotomayor's public criticism of the latest Supreme Court ruling

During the event, which is part of the promotional tour of her book Lovely One, Jackson refused to answer the criticisms of her colleagues. Some reproaches that have gone further, since even the other progressive member of the Court, Sonia Sotomayor, rebuked her last Tuesday for her opinions in the ruling that authorizes massive layoffs of civil servants by the federal administration.

Instead, Jackson defended her right to speak her mind freely and was pleased that citizens debate the Court's rulings. "I am actually heartened that people are focused on the court and the work that we're doing on the state of the government. As a democracy, the people are supposed to be the rulers. The people are supposed to be leading in terms of the policies and the way in which our government operates. And so, the more that people are engaged with our institutions the better."

"The executive branch will become completely uncontrollable"

Jackson, who was appointed by Joe Biden to the post in 2022 to replace Stephen Breyer, wrote a tough individual dissenting opinion in Trump v. Casa, which partially stayed a lower court's injunctions against President Trump's executive order to effectively end birthright citizenship.

In the text, Jackson noted that there is "no doubt that executive lawlessness will flourish because of the decision." In addition, the judge denounced that, with this type of ruling, "executive power will become completely uncontainable."

Harsh response from conservative members

Words that provoked a harsh response from her colleagues. The first was Amy Coney Barrett, who denounced Jackson's dissenting opinion as being "at odds with more than two centuries of precedent, not to mention the Constitution itself."

"JUSTICE JACKSON decries an imperial Executive while embracing an imperial Judiciary... JUSTICE JACKSON would do well to heed her own admonition: ‘Everyone, from the President on down, is bound by law.’ That goes for judges too."