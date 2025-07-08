Mayor Adams and senior NYPD officials sued for alleged corruption cover-up and retaliation against investigators

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de julio, 2025

New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces at least four corruption lawsuits. According to legal documents, the New York Police Department (NYPD) under his leadership allegedly solicited bribes for promotions, falsified timecards, assigned unqualified friends to specialized units, and routinely ignored body camera policies.

The lawsuits were filed Monday night, according to The New York Post, which first reported the information. The timing comes as Adams is working to launch a re-election campaign as an independent.

In addition, the NYPD explained that, for example, the lawsuit filed by former Chief of Detectives James Essig accuses former Commissioner Edward Caban of selling promotions for up to $15,000. Caban is currently under federal investigation for allegedly selling police badges.

The lawsuit alleges that Commissioner Caban grew impatient with Essig for questioning his decisions and the unconventional promotion and transfer practices implemented by former Chief Jeffrey Maddrey—such as awarding positions in the sensitive Special Victims Unit without prior investigations. According to the complaint, Caban then demanded that Essig either accept a $50,000 pay cut or resign.

Another lawsuit In another lawsuit, it is alleged that Joseph Veneziano, former second-in-command of Internal Affairs with three decades of NYPD service, faced similar pressure after investigating falsified overtime reports. These reports were allegedly approved by a close associate of Maddrey who worked directly with him.

The Adams team's response

Following the news, Mayor Adams' press team contacted VOZ. Press Secretary Kayla Mamelak assured that the Adams Administration holds all city employees - including the leadership of the New York Police Department (NYPD) - "to the highest standards."

"Our work at the department speaks for itself: crime continues to topple month after month both above and below ground, with our city seeing the lowest number of shootings in recorded history. That is no coincidence — it’s thanks to the Adams administration’s laser focus on public safety. We will review the lawsuits," Mamelak said in comments sent exclusively to VOZ.

Note: This piece was updated with a statement from Mayor Adams' press team.