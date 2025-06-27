The government is considering deporting Kilmar Abrego again, but not to El Salvador

Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de junio, 2025

A Department of Justice official revealed Thursday that the government plans to deport Salvadoran immigrant Kilmar Armando Abrego García to a not-yet-identified "third country." Although the measure has no definite date or immediate execution, it was mentioned during a hearing in Maryland, while Abrego Garcia remains detained in Tennessee awaiting criminal trial, having been mistakenly deported during the first Trump administration.

He was brought back to face charges

Abrego García returned to the United States in early June after a federal judge ordered the government to explain why he was sent to El Salvador despite having a pending criminal case. His return was necessary so that he could face charges of alleged human trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty.

Government does not rule out further deportation

During Thursday's hearing, Judge Paula Xinis asked for clarity on Abrego García's future. Deputy Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Guynn explained that, once released in Tennessee, he would be taken into ICE custody and begin new deportation proceedings. When asked if the destination would be El Salvador or a third country, he responded, "To a third country is my understanding."

He also clarified that there is no concrete timetable for this possible deportation. Noting the lack of definitions, the judge asked if it could happen " in 30 seconds or 30 days or 30 months," warning that this level of uncertainty could affect her decision in the case.

Abrego García's attorneys warned that the Marshals Service could release him from jail in Tennessee this Friday, and that ICE could detain and deport him immediately, giving him no time to intervene legally.. Guynn neither confirmed nor denied that possibility, merely saying there are no immediate plans.

The government's position: He will not go free A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, told Axios that Abrego García "will never go free on American soil." Another DHS spokesperson added that, for security reasons, ICE does not confirm details of deportations until they have been completed.



Next steps in the case

In Tennessee, Judge Waverly Crenshaw ruled that Abrego García could be released pending trial. However, it is still unclear what will happen after that, and to which country he could be sent if ICE takes him back into custody. For now, his legal situation remains in development and is being monitored by at least two federal courts.