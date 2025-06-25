Democratic congressman insults Stephen Miller, compares him to Nazis

Published by Agustina Blanco 25 de junio, 2025

On Wednesday, Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin hurled insults at White House deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller in response to Miller's comments about the victory of Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City.

The controversy came when Miller criticized New York City's failure to control migration, claiming that uncontrolled immigration has contributed to the city's leftist decline in recent years.

In a social media post, he wrote: “NYC is the clearest warning yet of what happens to a society when it fails to control migration.”

Pocan responded on the same platform: "Racist ****. Go back to 1930’s Germany."

In addition, the congressman chimed in several times regarding Mamdani's victory, refuting a user who claimed that the Democratic candidate, who is Muslim, supports "Sharia Law."

Pocan wrote: “I love watching MAGA nut jobs spinning total bullshit to overcome blatant racism and xenophobia. People want progressive populism that focuses on making their lives better not redistribution of wealth from working people to the wealthiest. Trumpism is on the decline.”

Republican reactions to Mamdani's victory



The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) was among the first to react, stating in an e-mail, “the new face of the Democrat Party just dropped, and it's straight out of a socialist nightmare.”

Moreover, the NRCC spokesman, Mike Marinella, added in the e-mail that “every vulnerable House Democrat will own him, and every Democrat running in a primary will fear him.”

For her part, Rep. Elise Stefanik, a key ally of President Donald Trump and a possible candidate for governor of New York, also criticized Mamdani, stating:

“A radical, Defund-the-Police, Communist, raging Antisemite will most likely win the New York City Democrat Mayoral primary.”

