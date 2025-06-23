Justice rejects government's arrest warrant for Kilmar Ábrego's detention
Judge Barbara Holmes ruled that the Salvadoran was not a flight risk or a danger to the community. The judge's decision undermined the government's repeated claims that the Salvadoran has been described as a member of the dangerous MS-13 gang.
On Sunday, a federal judge in Tennessee denied the government’s request to keep Salvadoran immigrant Kilmar Ábrego detained while his criminal case moves forward.
Judge Barbara Holmes denied the Trump administration’s request to keep Ábrego detained. However, the Salvadoran will remain in custody until a scheduled hearing decides the conditions of his release.
Judge Holmes ruled that Abrego Garcia is neither a flight risk or a danger to the community. Her decision contradicts the government’s repeated claims that he is a member of the dangerous MS-13 gang.
Much of Judge Holmes’ decision was based on the testimony of Homeland Security agent Peter Joseph. The judge noted that Mr. Joseph attempted to frame the case as involving human trafficking, including minors, but the evidence presented by prosecutors pointed more toward routine smuggling charges.
"To be clear, the offenses of which Abrego is charged are human smuggling, not human trafficking," Holmes wrote. "Although 'smuggling' and 'trafficking' were sometimes used interchangeably during the detention hearing, there is a clear difference between the two under the law. They are not transposable."
During his testimony, Agent Joseph said Ábrego earned up to $100,000 a year transporting immigrants across the country as part of the smuggling ring, often along a route from Texas to Maryland. The agent added that, according to cooperating members of the smuggling ring, Ábrego sometimes also transported drugs and weapons. He allegedly had a plan to claim he was driving construction equipment if stopped by authorities.
The case of Kilmar Abrego
Pam Bondi, Attorney General, gave a press conference in June to explain Garcia's next steps in the United States as he faces authorities.
The charges stem from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee, where Ábrego was driving a Chevrolet Suburban carrying several Hispanic men. Prosecutors allege that he made over 100 trips between Texas and Maryland, transporting people who had entered the country illegally.
On June 13, during a six-hour hearing, Ábrego pleaded not guilty to the charge of transporting undocumented immigrants.
Authorities also suspect that members of the MS-13 gang were among the passengers in the vehicle.