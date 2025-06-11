President Trump nominates Joseph Humire as deputy assistant secretary of Defense

Published by Agustina Blanco 10 de junio, 2025

President Donald Trump has appointed Joseph M. Humire as deputy assistant secretary of defense, making him the third-highest-ranking official in the Pentagon.

The appointment, announced Monday, positions Humire as a central figure in integrating national defense and support for civil authorities.

Humire is a recognized expert in hemispheric security and transnational threats.

Until his appointment in the Republican administration, he served as executive director of the Center for a Free and Secure Society (SFS), an organization he founded and consolidated as a reference in national security analysis.

The foundation celebrated his appointment through a statement, highlighting his trajectory and SFS's impact on the formulation of defense and intelligence policies on the continent.

WASHINGTON D.C. | The Center for a Secure Free Society (SFS) proudly congratulates Joseph M. Humire -- Executive Director -- on his appointment as the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense Integration and Defense Support of Civil Authorities.@jmhumire… pic.twitter.com/7VIkrMAzvc — Center for a Secure Free Society (@SecureFreeSoc) June 9, 2025

On its X account, the SFS, noted:

“@jmhumire has been at the helm of SFS since its inception as a program, to an independent center, and now as the leading national security think tank countering transnational and transregional threats in the Western Hemisphere. Under Joseph's leadership, SFS has quadrupled its budget and staff, developed industry-leading research and analysis, and turned SFS into a go-to resource for many media members, policymakers, and defense and intelligence officials throughout the Americas.”

VOZ recently interviewed Humire in Argentina, when he participated in an event jointly organized by The Heritage Foundation, the FREE Foundation, the FSS and the International Freedom Educational Foundation (IFEF).