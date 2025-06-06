Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Federal court temporarily blocks restriction on foreign student entry to Harvard

The decision was made by Judge Allison Burroughs, who ruled that Trump's ban cannot be enforced before hearing from all sides.

Students walking through Harvard University.

Students walking through Harvard University.AFP.

Juan Carlos Téllez
Published by
Juan Carlos Téllez

A federal court on Thursday temporarily suspended Donald Trump's ban of foreigners who want to study or participate in exchange programs at Harvard University.

The now-overturned decision, which was issued by the White House on Wednesday, sought to bar most of Harvard's new international students from entering the country and claimed that those already enrolled were at risk of having their visas revoked.

"Harvard's conduct has rendered it an unsuitable destination for foreign students and researchers," the measure said.

The university quickly amended a complaint filed in federal court, stating that this "is not the administration's first attempt to separate Harvard from its international students." Harvard alleged that the order is part of a growing campaign of retaliation by the government and calling for a stay.

Judge Allison Burroughs ruled Thursday that the Trump administration cannot enforce the order. As her ruling notes, Harvard demonstrated that, without a temporary stay, it was at risk of suffering immediate and irreparable harm before an opportunity was given to hear all sides.

The same judge had already blocked Trump's earlier attempt to prevent international students from enrolling at Harvard.

Harvard and antisemitism

Harvard has been in Donald Trump's sights because of the educational institution's permissiveness regarding multiple anti-Israeli demonstrations on its campus and the imposition of discriminatory policies under the cover of diversity, inclusion and equality (DEI) measures.

The Trump administration has already frozen around $3.2 billion in federal grants and contracts with this member of the Ivy League, which brings together the most prestigious higher education institutions in the country, and has excluded it from future aid in addition to threatening to cancel its tax exemptions.

Trump has also targeted Harvard's international students, who represent 27% of the total enrollment for the 2024-2025 academic year and are an important source of revenue for the educational institution.
tracking