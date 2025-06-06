Federal court temporarily blocks restriction on foreign student entry to Harvard
The decision was made by Judge Allison Burroughs, who ruled that Trump's ban cannot be enforced before hearing from all sides.
A federal court on Thursday temporarily suspended Donald Trump's ban of foreigners who want to study or participate in exchange programs at Harvard University.
The now-overturned decision, which was issued by the White House on Wednesday, sought to bar most of Harvard's new international students from entering the country and claimed that those already enrolled were at risk of having their visas revoked.
"Harvard's conduct has rendered it an unsuitable destination for foreign students and researchers," the measure said.
Society
White House suspends visas for new Harvard international students
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
The university quickly amended a complaint filed in federal court, stating that this "is not the administration's first attempt to separate Harvard from its international students." Harvard alleged that the order is part of a growing campaign of retaliation by the government and calling for a stay.
Judge Allison Burroughs ruled Thursday that the Trump administration cannot enforce the order. As her ruling notes, Harvard demonstrated that, without a temporary stay, it was at risk of suffering immediate and irreparable harm before an opportunity was given to hear all sides.
The same judge had already blocked Trump's earlier attempt to prevent international students from enrolling at Harvard.
Politics
Harvard files legal challenge against Trump's efforts to block visas for foreign students
Luis Francisco Orozco
Harvard and antisemitism
The Trump administration has already frozen around $3.2 billion in federal grants and contracts with this member of the Ivy League, which brings together the most prestigious higher education institutions in the country, and has excluded it from future aid in addition to threatening to cancel its tax exemptions.
Trump has also targeted Harvard's international students, who represent 27% of the total enrollment for the 2024-2025 academic year and are an important source of revenue for the educational institution.