Trump called to eliminate the debt ceiling: "I agree with Elizabeth Warren"

Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de junio, 2025

Donald Trump called for eliminating the debt ceiling. Amid debate over his mega-bill in the Senate and its fiscal cost, the president proposed the measure to "avoid an economic catastrophe." He did so through his Truth Social account, where he claimed to agree with Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

The publication came days after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Congress to raise the ceiling in July to avoid a default. Otherwise, Bessent warned that the country would have to resort to "extraordinary measures." Exhausted these measures, the country may default.

In 2023, Joe Biden negotiated with Kevin McCarthy to raise the debt ceiling, preventing the country from defaulting. The Democratic president and the Californian suspended the ceiling discussion until 2025. Now, Trump's proposal is to directly eliminate that limit.

"I am very pleased to announce that, after all of these years, I agree with Senator Elizabeth Warren on SOMETHING. The Debt Limit should be entirely scrapped to prevent an Economic catastrophe. It is too devastating to be put in the hands of political people that may want to use it despite the horrendous effect it could have on our Country and, indirectly, even the World," the president said on his Truth Social account.