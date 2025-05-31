Trump fired the director of the National Portrait Gallery: 'She is highly partisan'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 30 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump fired the director of the National Portrait Gallery. She is Kim Sajet, who assumed her post in mid-2013. Through a publication on his social networks, the president justified his decision by claiming that Sajet is "a very partisan person" and a "strong supporter of DEI," referring to the concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Trump made the decision after sending JD Vance to "remove inappropriate ideology" from Smithsonian museums, educational centers and other entities. The vice president's mission was to combat all personnel pushing "divisive narratives" about U.S. history.

"Upon the request and recommendation of many people, I am herby terminating the employment of Kim Sajet as Director of the National Portrait Gallery. She is a highly partisan person, and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position. Her replacement will be named shortly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!," the president expressed on his Truth Social account.

Just a few months ago, the president also announced changes at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, popularly known as the Kennedy Center.

"At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture", wrote Trump.