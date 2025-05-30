The Trump Administration takes another step in the war on sanctuary cities by publishing a list of 500

Published by Israel Duro 30 de mayo, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) took another step in the war against sanctuary cities by publishing a list that includes 500 jurisdictions identified as such. The initiative gives authorities time to change their position and begin to collaborate and comply with the new immigration laws and agents, with the risk of losing federal funding if they persist.

The list has been included on the DHS website, which will update it periodically according to the positions taken by policymakers, both to remove cities that backtrack or to include others that begin to apply sanctuary criteria. Among the cities included are San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, New York, Santa Fe and Philadelphia.

"Sanctuary cities protect dangerous criminal aliens"

In a statement, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem noted that "sanctuary jurisdictions, which include cities, counties and states that deliberately and shamefully obstruct federal immigration enforcement, endanger American communities. Sanctuary cities protect dangerous criminal aliens from consequences and jeopardize law enforcement."

The release notes that the goal of the publication is to "identify sanctuary jurisdictions, which are determined based on factors such as compliance with federal laws, reporting restrictions and legal protections for illegal aliens."

The next step will be to send each of the listed jurisdictions "a formal notice of their non compliance with federal laws. DHS requires these jurisdictions to immediately review and revise their policies to conform to federal immigration laws and renew their obligation to protect U.S. citizens, not dangerous illegal aliens."