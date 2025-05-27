Trump Administration warns its citizens not to travel to Venezuela ‘for any reason’

Published by Agustina Blanco 27 de mayo, 2025

The Trump Administration has issued a stern warning to U.S. citizens, urging them not to travel to Venezuela "for any reason" because of the grave risks they face in the country.

The U.S. State Department has classified Venezuela with a Level 4 travel alert, the highest category, which indicates "Do not travel."

This warning is based on a number of significant dangers, including unjust detentions, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnappings, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest and poor health infrastructure.

According to the official statement, Venezuela currently has the highest number of U.S. citizens unjustly detained compared to any other country.

In addition, it is noted that other foreign nationals also face arbitrary detentions on a frequent basis.

The X account of the State Department, Consular Affairs, published the alert in this regard:

U.S. citizens should not travel to Venezuela for any reason and should avoid Venezuelan borders with Colombia, Brazil, and Guyana. Venezuela has the highest Travel Advisory level - Level 4: Do Not Travel - due to severe risks to Americans including wrongful detention, torture in… pic.twitter.com/V8HK0ElUYi — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) May 27, 2025

The U.S. government stresses that there is no safe way for Americans to travel to Venezuela, as they are at extreme risk of being detained at any point of entry, whether through land borders, airports or seaports.

In many cases, U.S. citizens have been wrongfully accused of terrorism or other serious crimes, facing lengthy periods of detention.

No embassy or consulate



A critical factor highlighted in the warning is the absence of a U.S. embassy or consulate in Venezuela, meaning that the U.S. government is unable to provide routine or emergency consular services to its citizens in the country.

In addition, Venezuelan authorities do not notify the U.S. government of the detention of its citizens, do not allow consular visits, and prohibit detainees from communicating with family members or private attorneys.